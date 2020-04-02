

The Canadian Press





THUNDER BAY, Ont. -- Police in northern Ontario say a man accused of double murder has escaped from a local jail.

Thunder Bay Police say Kareem Zedan, 22, escaped from the Thunder Bay District Jail on Wednesday evening.

Police say they learned of his escape this morning and are doing everything they can to find and arrest him.

Zedan was arrested in the city on March 24 and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 64-year-old Larry Reynolds and 62-year-old Dorothy Lynn VanEvery.

They were found dead in their home in Brantford, Ont., on the morning of July 18, 2019.

Zedan, who is from Pickering, in the Greater Toronto Area, had been scheduled to appear in court today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 2, 2020.