

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A Pickering man convicted in the 2017 murder of his pregnant wife has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for 17 years.

Earlier this year, Nicholas Baig admitted to murdering his wife Arianna Goberdhan, who was found dead in a home near Brock and Taunton roads in Pickering on the night of April 17, 2017.

Goberdhan, who was nine months pregnant at the time of her death, was stabbed 17 times, her parents said.

Baig was arrested in Markham one day after the homicide and was charged with first-degree murder.

He pleaded guilty to Goberdhan’s death in January of this year and was sentenced in an Ajax courtroom this morning.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto on Wednesday night, Goberdhan’s mother Sherry said she and her husband continue to grieve the loss of not only their daughter, but their unborn granddaughter.

“There will be no justice for her,” she said.

Under the Criminal Code, a child can only be the victim of homicide if it has lived outside of its mother’s body, a law Goberdhan’s parents want to see changed.

“When we cremated our child, our daughter, she was holding her daughter and she was full term and she was perfect,” Goberdhan’s mother said. “She was perfect in every way so for the law to tell me that she was not a human being is totally wrong.”