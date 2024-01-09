A 24-year-old Pickering resident is facing several charges after a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Oshawa late last year.

On Nov., 1, at about 4:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Aldergrove and Park Ridge drives, north of Taunton Road and west of Townline Road North.

At the scene, officers found a male with “multiple gunshot wounds,” Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) said in a Jan. 9 news release.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre in serious, but non-life-threatening, condition.

After further investigation, DRPS said they believe the shooting actually occurred in another area of Oshawa, near Grandview Street North and Rossland Road East.

Investigators said that one suspect exited a black SUV that was being driven by a second suspect and opened fire on the victim, who was seated in a motor vehicle.

Both suspects then fled the area in the SUV.

Isaiah Ouimette, 24, of Pickering, has since been charged with discharge firearm with intent, aggravated assault, and uttering death threats. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The charges have not been proven in court.

Police in Durham Region are asking anyone who may have security camera or dashcam footage from the area of Grandview Street North and Rossland Road East in Oshawa, or anyone who may have any other information about the black SUV or this incident, to contact Det. MacKinnon of the East Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2529, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.