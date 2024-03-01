A 39-year-old man found unconscious and slumped over in his vehicle in Ajax last weekend blew over four times the legal limit, Durham police say.

Just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, a patrol officer saw a stopped vehicle on a road in Ajax with the engine still running.

Furthermore, the officer observed that the vehicle had been damaged and had multiple flat tires, police say.

“When the officer approached the vehicle, they observed the driver slumped over,” police said in a post on social media Friday. “Officers checked the driver, who was breathing but unconscious, and found numerous signs indicating impairment.”

After being woken up, the driver told the officer that he had not been driving the vehicle, police say. The officer brought him into custody shortly after without incident.

Police say the driver completed three alcohol breath tests with results of 300 mg, 330 mg, and 350 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood – which were over the legal driving limit for alcohol consumption of 80 mg in 100 ml of blood.

The driver, a 39-year-old Pickering man, was charged with several offences, including operation while impaired, operation while impaired - exceeding blood alcohol concentration, driving while under suspension, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say his licence has been suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle impounded for seven days.