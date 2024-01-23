An Ontario man thought he had only won $1,000 off his recent lottery win but was in disbelief when he realized there were a few more zeroes at the end.

Robert Tanner, a retired IT worker living in Pickering, Ont., scanned his Instant Ultimate ticket on the OLG app but did a double-take when his win went through.

“I took a second look and realized it was $1 million. I still couldn’t believe it – I had a shower and went back to it again,” Tanner said.

While he was initially in disbelief, he said the more he talks about it, the more excited he gets.

“My kids have been a very grounding force for me – they’ve kept my smiling and my head in an appropriate amount of clouds,” Tanner said.

With his winnings, Tanner said he plans to share with his kids and treat his grandchildren to something fun.

“I also plan on treating myself to a sunny and warm vacation on the beach,” Tanner said.

The winning ticket for the Jan. 4 draw was bought from The Daily Planet Bookstore on Dundas Street in Whitby, Ont.