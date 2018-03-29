

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A physiotherapist who has worked across the Greater Toronto Area was arrested in Pickering Wednesday after a 17-year-old female client of his reported being sexually assaulted on two separate occasions.

Durham Regional Police investigators say a 17-year-old girl and her family contacted them last week to report that the girl was sexually touched at a Whitby physiotherapy clinic on two separate occasions in 2018.

Sexual assault investigators say they arrested a 30-year-old suspect in Pickering on Wednesday.

Police identified him as Anup Pednekar.

He was charged with two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual exploitation. He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Investigators say he has also worked in Etobicoke, Scarborough and Markham.

Police want to ensure there are no other victims outstanding.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Hancock at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5341.