Police have laid additional charges against a Pickering restaurant owner after three more victims came forward with allegations of sexual assault.

The man was initially arrested earlier this month after a 16-year-old female, who was an employee at his Kingston Road restaurant, alleged that he touched her inappropriately in the workplace.

In a news release issued on Thursday, police said that three more victims have since come forward with “similar allegations.”

The suspect, identified as 64-year-old Esmaeil Jafariesfidvajan, is now facing three additional counts of sexual assault and three additional counts of sexual exploitation.

He has been released on a promise to appear in court.

Police say that they continue to investigate the matter and are asking anyone with new information to contact Det. Const. Brown of the Major Crime - Special Victims Unit at 1 (888) 579-1520 ext. 5305.