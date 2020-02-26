

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim was taken from the scene of a shooting in Pickering to a trauma centre with serious injuries overnight Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Liverpool Road and Krosno Boulevard just after 1 a.m. for reports of shots fired nearby.

Investigators said “several suspects were seen fleeing the residence.”

No possible suspect descriptions have been released by officials thus far.

An investigation into the matter is underway.