A pickup truck driver was allegedly drunk and speeding when he struck two pedestrians in Mississauga more than two months ago, killing one of them, Peel police said.

The collision happened at the intersection of Central Parkway East and Hurontario Street on the evening of Aug. 25.

A white pickup truck was travelling east when it hit two pedestrians crossing the road, police said. The truck then collided with a tree.

One of the pedestrians, a 55-year-old woman, was pronounced dead in the hospital, while the other suffered life-altering injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup was also transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

On Friday, police announced that they arrested the driver, 24-year-old Justin Partridge of Mississauga, on Oct. 31.

“The driver is alleged to have had a blood alcohol content that was over twice the legal limit, and that he was travelling nearly twice the posted speed limit,” police said in a news release.

Partridge has been charged with dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm, operation while impaired causing death (alcohol), operation while impaired causing bodily harm (alcohol) and operation while impaired (blood alcohol concentration).

He is scheduled to appear in a Brampton court on Friday.

“This case speaks to the complexity and time required to conduct thorough major collision investigations,” Road Safety Services Insp. Tim Nagtegaal said in a statement.

“(Major Collision Bureau) investigators use a variety of investigative techniques and the latest technology to determine the cause of collisions and hold those responsible accountable when the evidence supports criminal charges.”

Police continue to ask anyone with information on the incident to contact investigators at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.