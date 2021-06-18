Pilot, 67, seriously hurt after homebuilt plane crashes into construction site in southwestern Ontario
A Rutan, Long-EZ, Single engine piston, armature homebuilt aircraft is shown in this image provided by the OPP after a crash in Dutton, Ontario on Thursday June 17, 2021. Police say a 67-year-old man is in hospital after his homebuilt aircraft crashed on Thursday night. Emergency services were called after reports of the crash in a new subdivision in Dutton, Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 18, 2021 12:14PM EDT
DUTTON, Ont. -- Police say a 67-year-old man is in hospital after his homebuilt aircraft crashed in southwestern Ontario on Thursday night.
Emergency services were called after reports of the crash in a new subdivision in Dutton, Ont.
Police found that the Rutan Long-EZ single-engine aircraft had gone down short of a grass landing strip.
The plane collided with the foundation of a home that was being built.
The pilot was the lone occupant and he was airlifted by Ornge to hospital with serious life-altering injuries after being pulled from the plane.
Police say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been contacted and will be investigating.