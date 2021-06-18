

The Canadian Press





DUTTON, Ont. -- Police say a 67-year-old man is in hospital after his homebuilt aircraft crashed in southwestern Ontario on Thursday night.

Emergency services were called after reports of the crash in a new subdivision in Dutton, Ont.

Police found that the Rutan Long-EZ single-engine aircraft had gone down short of a grass landing strip.

The plane collided with the foundation of a home that was being built.

The pilot was the lone occupant and he was airlifted by Ornge to hospital with serious life-altering injuries after being pulled from the plane.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been contacted and will be investigating.