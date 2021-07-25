A pilot is in hospital with unknown injuries after a helicopter crash in Brantford Sunday morning.

At around 7 a.m., Brantford police responded to a collision involving a helicopter in the areas of Golf and Powerline Roads.

The pilot sustained unknown injuries and was transported to hospital for assessment, police said.

There were no other passengers in the helicopter.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and is heading to the scene.

There are road closures in the area as police investigate.