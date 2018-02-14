

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A pilot is safe and uninjured after a small single-engine plane crash-landed on a runway at Billy Bishop Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto paramedics say they were called to a runway at the airport sometime after 3 p.m. for a report of an aircraft without use of the front wheel of its landing gear.

Toronto police say they were called to the airport because the pilot reported encountering engine trouble.

The plane landed on the runway and the pilot made it out of the aircraft and could be seen walking. Paramedics said they would not transport the pilot to hospital.

Ports Toronto spokesperson Jen Brailsford said the plane’s nose gear collapsed upon landing.

Some flights would encounter short delays as crews removed the plane from the airport’s main runway and cleared away debris.

Airport fire crews sprayed the plane with flame suppressing foam.