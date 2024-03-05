A pilot was uninjured after his plane crashed into a field in a township north of Barrie Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said it happened in a farm field near the area of Highway 26 and Strongville Road in the Township of Springwater.

The pilot had to make an emergency landing for unknown reasons, OPP said. The pilot, who was the lone occupant, was able to escape before the aircraft caught fire.

OPP said quick responding emergency crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

“The aircraft has been removed from the field, and motorists travelling in the area should not expect any delays,” OPP said.

The circumstances that led to the crash are unknown.