Halton Regional Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was assaulted and his vehicle was stolen during an armed carjacking in Milton.

On Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking at a residence near James Snow Parkway and Derry Road, at around 11 p.m.

Police say three unknown males approached the victim as he pulled into a driveway and exited his vehicle.

One suspect reportedly revealed a knife and another suspect produced a gun.

The employee was then punched in the back of the head and the suspects demanded his car keys and cell phone, according to police.

The three suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle, which is a white 2004 Acura TSX with licence plate CTCF771.

Investigators said they recovered a stolen maroon 2011 Nissan Rogue nearby that the suspects arrived in before stealing the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects are only described as Black, in their early 20s, with a slim build and wearing hoodies and face masks.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det. Sgt. Dwayne Perron of the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2415 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Police have been dealing with a rash of violent carjackings in the Greater Toronto Area in recent weeks.

Yesterday afternoon, York Regional Police responded to an armed carjacking in a residential area in Vaughan that was caught on camera.

Investigators said the suspects approached a man outside his home, produced handguns, demanded the victim’s car keys and stole his Audi SUV from his driveway.