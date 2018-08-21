

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Investigators are looking for two male suspects after a pizza delivery man was robbed at gunpoint while making a delivery at a home in Ajax early Tuesday morning.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to Lankester Lane, in the Bayly Street West and Monarch Avenue area, at about 1 a.m. for a report of a robbery.

Police say a pizza delivery man was called to deliver food to a home there. When he approached his destination, investigators allege two male suspects approached him and one brandished a handgun.

The delivery man was robbed of cash and other personal items.

The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot along Tragunna Lane, south of where the incident took place.

The first suspect is described as male, standing five-feet-nine inches to six-feet tall, wearing dark clothing and a ski mask over his face.

No description of the second suspect was available.

A similar incident occurred nearby on Aug. 17, where a food delivery man was robbed at gunpoint.

Investigators say they do not know if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2562.