

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will announce a plan to reopen more businesses as part of “Stage 2” as well as a plan to reopen childcare centres, next week.

Ford said “early next week” the province will announce a plan to move to Stage 2, which calls for select office towers reopening for work, as well as allowing gatherings of more than five people.

Ford added that he will “also lay out a phased plan for reopening childcare safely,” sometime next week.

He stressed that announcing the plans does not mean that either will get underway immediately, as he is still closely watching the daily COVID-19 case growth in Ontario, which averaged 360 cases per day over the last week.

Ontario entered the first stage of reopening last month, with individual sports, select retailers and other businesses allowed to resume.

More to come.