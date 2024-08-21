More than two dozen renters and homeowners on the east side of Pape Avenue in Riverdale have recently learned that they will have to give up their homes – at least temporarily – for the construction of the new Ontario Line.

"I'm heartbroken," Kate Maynard, one of the affected residents, told CTV News Toronto on Wednesday. She has lived on Pape Avenue for more than 30 years.

"I've been a part of this community for a very long time. I love it. My friends, family like it's hard to believe that we won't be able to afford to stay in Riverdale."

While residents knew that upcoming construction would disrupt their neighbourhood, Maynard said officials had repeatedly informed them in previous community meetings that their houses would be spared.

"We have all operated under that premise," she said. "And then about a week and a half ago, we had a letter jammed through our door and saying ‘emergency meeting with Metrolinx,’ and we attended that meeting four days later, and we were told that our houses were being expropriated."

On Wednesday morning, Metrolinx confirmed that it will be "acquiring" 25 homes on Pape between Langley and Riverdale avenues.

The Crown agency has not said exactly when this will occur, although residents who recently received a letter from the agency say that they must vacate their residences by November 2025.

In a statement provided to CP24, Metrolinx said it reached this decision after construction began in the neighbourhood and following "input from our tunnelling contractor now working on this part of the project."

"... we have a more refined understanding of local soil conditions and subsequent impacts to properties that may result from tunnelling for the Ontario Line," Metrolinx said, adding that the affected properties are "vulnerable to potential structural impacts" – mostly minor in nature like cracks in foundations, walls, and doorframes due to "tunnelling activities."

"We are acquiring these properties out of an abundance of caution and to ensure absolute safety for the neighbourhood and its residents," a media spokesperson wrote in an email.

"We only acquire properties that are absolutely necessary, and we always aim to alert property owners and tenants as early as possible when it is determined that the property may be needed."

Metrolinx said that it would "work directly with every single property owner and tenant, from the onset, to reach amicable agreements as we know the process can be challenging" and said that owners would receive fair market value compensation for their properties "based on appraisals conducted by external accredited appraisers."

The agency also noted that relocation specialists would assist tenants in finding "suitable relocation options on a like-for-like basis."

Affected residents may have the option of moving back into their homes after the tunnel-boring machine has passed through the area depending on the findings of engineering assessments that will be done at each property, Metrolinx said. This will all depend on how badly each house was damaged and what repairs are needed.

"We are looking at all potential options, including options to move back in after construction, and we will be discussing them individually with owners throughout the process," the agency said.

Homeowners feel 'powerless'

Maynard said the new information took many by surprise.

"The abruptness of it, the short notice and the fact that you know we're now going into a real estate market that is not very kind to us," she added.

Maynard shared that her home was her retirement plan and hoped that she would rent out some of the rooms in the future to help them pay the bills, allowing them to stay in the neighbourhood.

She was frustrated that Metrolinx had previously assured her and others in the neighbourhood that their houses wouldn’t be impacted.

"We were all sort of the mind, hey, if we can survive the construction, you know, we'll be in a good place here. We'll be close to transit. It will benefit our home value. Everything will be golden," Maynard said.

"It was a bombshell for us, and it is life-altering for many of us on this street."

Maynard believes many will move out of Riverdale because they won't be able to afford homes in the area. While there is an option to buy back their homes after construction, she said the prices would be out of reach.

"The reality is, it's happening. There's absolutely nothing we can do to change it. It's frustrating, and we just all have to hope that, you know, the outcome is positive for us," she said.

JoAnne Dodes was upset when she learned she would be moving out of the home where she'd lived for 25 years.

Dodes said her husband passed away in November, and she wanted to continue living in the home they've shared.

"We thought we would escape the tunnel, but, well, I guess we didn't," she said.

"I have to find another place to live. So that's going to be a problem. You know, I didn't expect this upheaval. So I am upset."

Dodes said Metrolinx should have been upfront from the start about the possibility that they could lose their homes.

"I don't think I'll be able to afford another house. I mean, my husband and I renovated this place," she said.

"I feel powerless."

Peggy Leung also feels that way about the situation. She said her life was over after last week's meeting informed residents they will lose their homes.

"I can't eat, I can't sleep. It's on my mind 24/7. I feel like a dead soul. I tell people, 'Take an X-ray. I'm dead.' I can't function," said Leung, who has lived there for 14 years.

She also runs a home daycare, which will also be impacted when she moves. While Leung wants to remain in the neighbourhood, she said the prices are unaffordable.

"I just think that it's just so inhumane to do it like that," Leung said.

"And I wish we would get some compensation for pain and suffering, because that's what it is -- its pain and suffering."

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Mike Walker