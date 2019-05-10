

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Five people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after an Air Canada Jazz plane collided with a fuel truck on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport.

The collision occurred as the Dash 8 plane was taxiing to the gate at around 1:45 a.m.

A spokesperson for the airline tells CP24 that the plane came to a “full stop” after the collision and “the crew deplaned passengers quickly.”

The spokesperson said that three crews and two passengers were taken to hospital for further assessment but all but one of those people have since been released.

“Our primary concern was the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew,” Debra Williams said.

Peel Regional Police told CP24 the driver of the fuel truck was charged with one count of dangerous driving.

In a message posted to Twitter early Friday morning, Pearson International Airport said that the plane and vehicle were removed from the airport apron without any impact to operations.

Reports from the scene did suggest that the aircraft sustained significant damage to its nose and propeller, though the extent of the damage is not immediately clear.

The Transportation Safety Board said Friday it has sent a team of investigators to Pearson to probe the incident.