Play ball: Blue Jays set to take on Minnesota Twins in playoff opener
Share:
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2023 11:26AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 3, 2023 11:26AM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays begin their wild-card series against the Minnesota Twins Tuesday evening.
Toronto clinched a playoff spot on Saturday with a record of 89-73.
- WATCH LIVE: Press conferences ahead of Tuesday’s game will display in the player above
The Jays will meet the Twins (87-75) at Target Field in Minneapolis for the best-of-three series.
The two teams are both 3-3 after their six meetings during the regular season.
Pablo Lopez will throw the first pitch for the Twins at 4:38 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman will throw for the Jays.
CTV News Toronto will provide live updates ahead of and during Tuesday’s post-season matchup below:
-
11:00 A.M. Blue Jays announce their wild-card roster.
- 9:00 A.M. The City of Toronto raised the Blue Jays flag at city hall.