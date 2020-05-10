Play structure set on fire near Shuter and Dundas streets
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file image.
Published Sunday, May 10, 2020 8:54AM EDT
The Office of the Fire Marshal will be investigating after a play structure was set on fire in Toronto’s downtown core.
Police say the play structure, located in a small park on Ontario Street, near Shuter and Dundas streets, went up in flames this morning.
Toronto firefighters are on scene and no injuries were reported.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
The OFM will be investigating the arson.