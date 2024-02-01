

The Canadian Press





The NHL all-star weekend festivities are set to begin today in Toronto under a cloud.

Today's festivities at Scotiabank Arena include the all-star player draft, a 3-on-3 showcase featuring players from the Professional Women's Hockey League, and a media session, where the league's biggest stars will likely face questions regarding the ongoing sexual assault investigation involving members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team.

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dubé, Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, the New Jersey Devils' Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, and former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton, all members of the 2018 team, are facing charges over an alleged sexual assault.

The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported last Wednesday that the charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a London, Ont., hotel room in June 2018.

The incident allegedly occurred following a Hockey Canada gala where the players were honoured for their victory at that year's world junior tournament. None of the allegations have been proven in court and lawyers for all five players said they will plead not guilty.

The accused players have all been allowed to go on indefinite leave from their pro clubs, with neither the NHL nor Hockey Canada having made official statements regarding the matter.

London police have said a press conference to update developments in their investigation into the 2018 case is scheduled for Monday at 2 p.m. eastern time.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2024.