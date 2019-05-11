

Web staff, CP24.com





About 22,000 runners are expected to pound the pavement on Sunday for the 23rd annual Sporting Life 10K Run, resulting in dozens of road closures throughout the downtown core.

Yonge Street will be closed between Eglinton Avenue and Davisville Avenue beginning at 4:30 a.m. as officials prepare for the event.

The remaining road closures will then begin at 7:30 a.m. and will remain in effect for most of the morning.

Here is the full list:

Yonge Street from Davisville Avenue to Richmond Street

Richmond Street from Yonge Street to Jarvis Street

Jarvis Street from Richmond Street to Adelaide

Adelaide from Jarvis Street to York Street

York Street from Adelaide to Richmond Street

Richmond Street from York Street to Peter Street

Peter Street from Richmond Street to Front Street

Front Street from Peter Street to Bathurst Street

Bathurst Street from Front Street to Fort York Boulevard

Fort York Boulevard from Bathurst Street to just west of Angelique Street north of Fleet Street

Due to the road closures a number of TTC routes will also be on diversion.

The bus and streetcars routes that are affected include 11 Bayview, 14 Glencairn, 28 Bayview South, 94 Wellesley, 97 Yonge, 121 Fort Fort-Esplanade, 300 Bloor-Danforth, 307 Bathurst, 320 Yonge, 332 Eglinton West, 334 Eglinton East, 354 Lawence East, 501 Queen, 504 King, 505 Dundas, 506 Carlton, 509 Harbourfront, 510 Spadina, 511 Bathurst and 512 St. Clair.