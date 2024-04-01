

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the upcoming federal budget will include a national school food program.

Trudeau made the announcement in Toronto today with Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Families Minister Jenna Sudds as part of the Liberal government's pre-budget tour.

The program is expected to provide meals to 400,000 more kids per year.

Ottawa plans to spend $1 billion over the next five years on the national food program.

The Liberal government has long promised to launch such a program, and Trudeau campaigned on it during the 2021 election.

New Democrats have been pushing the Liberal government to fulfil that promise ahead of the federal budget.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.