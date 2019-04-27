

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked up a shovel Saturday to lend a hand with sandbagging efforts, as he and his two sons visited a west-end Ottawa community hit hard by rising floodwaters.

Trudeau was briefed by officials in charge of the fight against the flood at a community centre before filling sandbags and thanking those who came to the aid of local residents.

"Thank you for doing what you are doing," Trudeau said as he and sons Xavier and Hadrien spoke with volunteers in Constance Bay, the riverfront village west of downtown Ottawa that has seen the worst flooding so far.

Not everyone appreciated Trudeau's efforts to encourage others to help out flood-stricken families, however. As he was shaking hands with military personnel and volunteers, the prime minister was confronted by a local resident who complained that Trudeau's visit had slowed down sandbagging operations.

"You and your security are blocking the roads," said the unidentified man. "What you're doing is insincere."

The Prime Minister's Office later said it had confirmed with the RCMP that traffic around the Constance and Buckham's Bay Community Centre was not blocked for Trudeau's visit.

Flood-weary communities in Eastern Canada were in for an anxious weekend, with rain in the forecast for an area stretching from cottage country north of Toronto all the way to New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula.

Montreal, Ottawa and many smaller communities across the expansive flood zone have declared states of emergency, prompting the federal government to deploy hundreds of soldiers to help with sandbagging and other relief operations.

Quebec's Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault said Saturday about 50 landslides have been reported across the province.

Rising river levels around the Montreal area prompted authorities to indefinitely close the busy Galipeault Bridge linking the city's western tip with Ile-Perrot. Heavy rain also forced the closure of two smaller bridges in the Montreal region.

Across the river off Montreal's north shore is Ile-Bizard, where city authorities parked three snowblowers by the water's edge. Instead of grinding snow and ice, the machines are sucking in water leaking through the sandbagged wall and blowing it back into the river.

Gerald Chouinard, whose house is located a few feet from the river, said the city has been doing a great job this year.

"They put up a wall of sandbags that stretches almost a kilometre," he said, pointing down the road.

Chouinard boarded up his basement windows and stacked sandbags around the doors to the home. The river has nearly reached 2017 levels, he said, when more than 100 centimetres of water surrounded the house. Chouinard said he expects the water to rise more Saturday night and continue getting higher for the rest of the weekend.

"We are preparing for the worst," he said. "Worse than the worst."

Quebec authorities said that as of Saturday morning, 3,056 homes across the province were flooded and 2,736 were surrounded by water. About 1,800 people have so far been forced from their homes. Just in the city of Rigaud, near the Ontario border, 685 people have left their houses.

A close eye is also being kept on a hydroelectric dam, on a tributary of the Ottawa River between Ottawa and Montreal, that's at risk of failing. Water at the Chute-Bell dam has reached levels expected to occur every 1,000 years, but Hydro-Quebec said it's confident the structure is solid.

Despite a night that gave the Ottawa region a break from rain, water levels around the capital are expected to rise half a metre higher than they did during a 2017 flood that was thought to have been a once-in-a-century event.

A morning report from the board that monitors levels in the Ottawa River said that near Constance Bay, water levels are just shy of their 2017 peak and are forecast to rise another 47 centimetres. At a measuring spot near Parliament Hill, where paths and parking lots along the river are already underwater, the board forecasts a rise of another 75 centimetres before water levels peak on May 1.

In southern New Brunswick, a bit of relief is in sight for flood-weary residents, with the latest forecast calling for waters to slowly recede in most areas over the next five days.

Geoffrey Downey, a spokesman for New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization, said while it's raining across much of the province today, officials aren't expecting a lot of precipitation.

He said the five-day flood forecast is for the Saint John River to be below flood stage in Fredericton, and down to flood stage in Maugerville, Oak Point and Saint John, by Thursday.

Meantime, the mayor of a small town in central Ontario's cottage country said the late-season snow is a welcome sight as it acts as a "sponge" for rising floodwaters that now mark a "historical event."

Mayor Graydon Smith said in a news conference Saturday that water levels in several areas of Bracebridge were up slightly due to rain Friday, but snow may help slow the flow into lakes, rivers and streams.

Bracebridge is one several communities north of Toronto, including Huntsville and Minden Hills, that have declared emergencies this week due to flooding.

In southern Manitoba, the rising Red River has forced some road closures and a small number of evacuations but earlier predictions for major flooding between the U.S. border and Winnipeg haven't come to pass.