

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Justin Trudeau and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are betting on the NBA Finals, with the prime minister putting bagels and beer up against wine and chocolate.

The Toronto Raptors lead the Golden State Warriors in the best-of-seven championship series 3-1 with a chance to close out the franchise's first NBA title tonight at home in Toronto.

Ahead of the game, Pelosi, who is from San Francisco and an ardent Warriors fan, says she'll send Ghirardelli chocolate, California wine and a smattering of almonds and walnuts from her home state should Golden State fail to win yet another title.

Trudeau says in a statement that the chocolate and a glass of California wine will "pair nicely with the Raptors' first NBA title."

But maybe Pelosi knows something the prime minister doesn't by placing the bet with Golden State deep in a hole: Does the speaker have inside intelligence on whether Warriors superstar Kevin Durant is healthy after a leg injury and ready to make his series debut?

If the Warriors come back to win their third title in as many years, and fourth in five, Trudeau will have to send smoked Atlantic salmon, Peace by Chocolates chocolates, St-Viateur Bagels, Pansawan dry bison meat, Nanaimo bars, and Ontario craft beer.

Nowhere in the bet is the fate of the new North American free-trade agreement that requires Congressional approval, the timeline of which Pelosi dictates as speaker of the House of Representatives.