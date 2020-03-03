

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is working with the international community to make sure it does everything that is necessary to ensure Canadians are kept safe from the novel coronavirus.

Trudeau says the risks in Canada remain low, but says people should take the same precautions that they do during flu season like frequent hand washing to help keep themselves safe.

Health officials have recorded at least 27 cases in Canada so far, with Ontario reporting the highest number at 18.

Trudeau says Canada has been following the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

The prime minister made the comments in Halifax where he announced funding to help young people find jobs.

Ottawa is spending $492 million through the Employment and Social Development's Youth Employment and Skills Strategy program for more than 270 projects across Canada to help those facing barriers to employment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2020.