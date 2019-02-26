

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it was important to waive solicitor-client privilege and cabinet onfidentiality to allow for former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to tell her side of the SNC-Lavalin story before a parliamentary committee.

Trudeau also says he is looking forward to hearing her testimony.

Late Monday, an order-in-council was published lifting confidentiality restrictions on Wilson-Raybould and anyone she talked to about negotiating a remediation agreement with the Quebec engineering giant rather than pursuing a criminal prosecution for bribery and fraud.

Trudeau and Wilson-Raybould had both been awaiting legal advice on the extent of solicitor-client privilege protecting their conversations.

Justice Minister David Lametti, who was advising Trudeau on the matter of privilege, says today his office had contact with Wilson-Raybould's legal team on the matter.

Trudeau has insisted he was always clear that the decision whether to prosecute was hers and hers alone.