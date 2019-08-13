

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that Premier Doug Ford’s hesitance to follow through on his predecessor’s commitment to provide millions of dollars in funding for a new community centre in Lawrence Heights is “not acceptable,” especially in light of a recent rash of gun violence in the city.

The previous provincial government committed $14 million for the new community centre, which represents about one-third of the cost with the municipal and federal governments covering the rest.

Ford’s government, however, has not yet followed through on the commitment. Last week, PC MPP for Eglinton-Lawrence Robin Martin told CP24 that the former Liberal government “essentially issued a press release saying they supported” the initiative without doing the proper due diligence. He said that his government is willing to consider making an investment in the community centre project but only after an application is made “under the regular process.”

Speaking with reporters following a meeting with Mayor John Tory at city hall on Tuesday, Trudeau criticized Ford’s government for slowing down work to move the project forward.

He said that projects likes the Lawrence Heights community centre are an important part of an overall strategy to reduce violence.

“We need to take a holistic approach if we want to stop the gun violence that has shaken this city. One way our government can help is by providing funding to build more safe community spaces where young people can spend time. A great example is the proposed new community centre in Lawrence Heights,” he said. “We have hundreds of millions of dollars available for these kinds of infrastructure projects through our bilateral agreement with the province but 14 months after they took office the Ford government still hasn’t opened that stream for applications. That is not acceptable.”

Tory’s meeting with the Prime Minister came one day after he announced an additional $4.5 million in funding from the federal, provincial, and municipal governments to help curb gun violence in the city.

Trudeau said that all three levels of governments need to “ensure that the police have the right tools and the right resources to be present and work with communities to keep them safe” but he said that they also need to “invest in families and communities,” whether that be in educational programming or community centres like the proposed Lawrence Heights project.

“We can’t simply arrest our way of this problem,” he said.

There have been seven shootings in the Lawrence Heights area over the last month alone.