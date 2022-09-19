Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II through song Saturday night in London.

Trudeau, who is in the United Kingdom with his wife Sophie Grégoire and a number of Canadian delegates for the Queen’s funeral, was accompanied on piano by Gregory Charles, a renowned Quebecois musician and Order of Canada recipient.

The impromptu singalong happened in the lobby’s of the Corinthia London, which is billed as “one of the top luxury hotels in central London.”

“After dinner on Saturday, Prime Minister joined a small gathering with members of the Canadian delegation, who have come together to pay tribute to the life and service of Her Majesty,” a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office told CTV News.

In a short video posted on YouTube, Trudeau can be seen singing a rendition of Queen’s legendary ballad Bohemian Rhapsody.

While Trudeau’s office is framing what happened as a “tribute” to the late Queen, some people took to social media to slam his behaviour as “disrespectful,” “distasteful,” and “embarrassing.” There was also a critical report in London's Daily Mail which quoted several observers who took issue with the appropriateness of the performance.

The PMO said for the last 10 days Trudeau has taken part in a number of activities to pay his respects to the Queen.