PM Trudeau speaks at women's summit in Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in an armchair discussion with Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, moderated by journalist Katie Couric, at the Women in the World Summit in Toronto on Monday, September 10, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Galit Rodan
Published Monday, September 10, 2018 5:12AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 10, 2018 4:49PM EDT
TORONTO - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says movements such as Me Too play a role in changing a workplace culture that often keeps women from top-level positions.
Speaking at a women's summit in Toronto, the prime minister said sexual harassment is one of the barriers that can prevent women from rising through the ranks in business and in politics.
Trudeau said recruiting women in these fields is the first step, but the challenge now is retention.
Trudeau and some members of his cabinet are taking part in the Women in the World Canada summit, a one-day event bringing together politicians, artists, journalists and other high-profile individuals.
The prime minister, who is appearing at the summit for a second year in a row, joined the manager of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, in a conversation with broadcaster Katie Couric on how the global economy could benefit from tapping into the talents of women.
Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, meanwhile, is set to participate in a panel titled "taking on the tyrant" about the global rise of populism and "authoritarian strong men leaders."