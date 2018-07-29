

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will lay flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Danforth mass shooting on Monday afternoon, his office says.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) says he will be at the Alexander the Great Parkette at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

A representative from the PMO confirmed to the Canadian Press that Trudeau will attend Reese Fallon's funeral.

It’s been one week since 29-year-old Faisal Hussain drew a handgun along Danforth Avenue and started shooting at people on the street and in various restaurants, killing a ten-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman and wounding another 13 people.

He turned his gun on himself after a short firefight with police.

Hussain’s family said in a statement that he suffered with severe mental health issues for his entire life.

The incident prompted a renewed insistence from Toronto Mayor John Tory and council to reduce the prevalence of guns in the city, with council passing a motion asking the Trudeau government to ban the sale of handguns and pistol ammunition inside city limits.

Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said earlier this week he was willing to consider the proposal.