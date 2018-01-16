PM Trudeau to unveil Olympic flag bearer today
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 16, 2018 6:03AM EST
OTTAWA -- The athlete who will have the honour of carrying the flag ahead of the Canadian team at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea will be introduced this morning.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and members of the Canadian Olympic Committee will announce the flag bearer at 11:30 a.m. ET in the foyer of the House of Commons.
Federal Sports Minister Ken Hehr, COC president Tricia Smith and Isabelle Charest, Canada's chef de mission for the Games in Pyeongchang, will also take part in the announcement.
Hockey player Hayley Wickenheiser carried the Canadian flag for the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia and decorated speedskater Clara Hughes had the honour at the Vancouver Games in 2010.
Athletes from Canada and around the world will march into Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium on Feb. 9.