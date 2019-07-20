

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police are warning the public after several wild animals died when they ingested poison at a small North York park on Saturday.

Officers say that they were called to 25 Cassandra Boulevard, in the Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road area, at 2 a.m. for a report of several dead wild animals in an adjacent park.

“As a result of investigation police believe that an undetermined poison may have been left within the park area and has the potential to harm children and small animals,” police said in a statement. “The delivery method for the harmful substance is believed to have been peanut butter.”

Investigators say that if you, your child or pet was in the park recently and exhibits unusual symptoms you should contact your doctor immediately.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area is asked to call police at 416-808-3300.