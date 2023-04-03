Vodka company Polar Ice will sponsor free streetcar trips on April 11 in honour of the Blue Jays home opener at the Rogers Centre.

In an April 3 press release, representatives for Polar Ice Vodka said the company would sponsor all trips on the 510 Spadina streetcar on the evening of April 11. Fare machines and Presto card readers will be covered and no fares will be collected between 5 p.m. and 11:59 p.m. in celebration of the Jays’ home opener.

"It's great to welcome another season of Toronto Blue Jays baseball and see everyone working together to help fans get to and from the game safely," said Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie in the release.

“The start of the baseball season is always an exciting time for Toronto, and I’m pleased that the TTC is once again able to lend our support by providing free rides in partnership with Polar Ice Vodka,” said Rick Leary, CEO of the TTC.

The 510 Spadina is the only route Polar Ice will sponsor on opening day.

The announcement follows the TTC’s decision to hike fares an extra ten cents, which went into effect on Monday morning. A one-way cash fare on the TTC now costs $3.35 for adults and $2.40 for kids, while Presto fares are now $3.30 and $2.35, respectively.

A woman was attacked with “life-altering injuries” on the 510 Spadina in January, one of the many violent incidents on the TTC so far this year.