COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A shooting at a Tennessee grocery store east of Memphis left one person dead and injured 12 others Thursday afternoon, and the shooter was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said the shooting broke out at a Kroger store in that suburban community about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Memphis. He said 13 people in all were shot and 12 of those victims were taken to hospitals, some with very serious injuries.

He said a police SWAT team and other officers went aisle to aisle in the store to find people in hiding and take them to safety. He said the shooter was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The identities of the shooter and the victims were not immediately released.