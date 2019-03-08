Police: 1 rushed to hospital in critical condition after stabbing in Mississauga
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Friday, March 8, 2019 10:51PM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 8, 2019 10:55PM EST
One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Mississauga on Friday night.
The incident occurred near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.
One victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment in life-threatening condition.
Police have not released the gender or age of the victim.
Investigators say one suspect is currently in custody in connection with the stabbing.