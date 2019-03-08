

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One person has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after a stabbing in Mississauga on Friday night.

The incident occurred near Hurontario Street and Lakeshore Road shortly before 10:30 p.m.

One victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment in life-threatening condition.

Police have not released the gender or age of the victim.

Investigators say one suspect is currently in custody in connection with the stabbing.