

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 10-year-old girl from the GTA and an 18-year-old Toronto woman have been identified as the two victims killed in a mass shooting on the Danforth on Sunday night.

Speaking to reporters at Toronto police headquarters on Monday afternoon, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said investigators are not currently releasing the names of the two deceased, who were among 15 victims shot when a gunman opened fire in the heart of Greektown last night.

Shots rang out on Danforth Avenue, near Logan Avenue, at around 10 p.m.

In a news release issued Monday morning, the Special Investigations Unit said a man was walking along the street on Danforth Avenue when he began shooting at groups of people.

Witnesses reported hearing 10 to 20 shots and one witness said they saw the gunman aim at patrons sitting inside a busy restaurant along the street.

Another witness told reporters that they saw a number of people lying on the ground along the popular stretch of Danforth after the gunfire erupted.

According to the SIU, the gunman was located by officers on Bowden Street and an exchange of gunfire took place.

The suspect, the SIU said, fled the area and was later found dead on Danforth Avenue.

The man’s name has not been released but the SIU, which is currently probing the circumstances surrounding the incident, confirmed that the suspect is 29 years old.

Saunders said the police service is limited in what information they can provide about the suspect due to the SIU investigation.

Saunders said the victims range in age from 10 to 59 and the injuries range from minor to serious.

The family members of all victims have been notified, the police chief added.

Homicide Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne said some of the victims sustained “life-altering” injuries.

Three injured patients were taken to Sunnybrook Hospital and in an update Monday, a spokesperson with Sunnybrook said one of the patients remains in critical but stable condition. The two others are currently under observation, the spokesperson said.

Five patients were taken to St. Michael’s Hospital and officials confirmed Monday that they are all in critical and serious condition.

A number of other people were taken to Michael Garron Hospital for treatment but the current condition of those patients is not known.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive in the shooting but Police Chief Mark Saunders said investigators are pursuing all possibilities.

Browne said investigators are currently trying to get authorization to execute a search warrant in connection with the case.

Police are also urging members of the public with cellphone, security, or dash camera video to turn the footage over to police.

Danforth business owner recalls assisting two gunshot victims

Speaking to CP24 Monday morning, Tanya Wilson, the owner of Skin Deep Inked Tattoo Studio in Greektown, said she was closing up the shop for the night when she heard the gunfire.

“I went up to go see what was going on. By the time I had reached halfway up my stairs, there was a woman and a young man freaking out,” she said.

“I couldn’t really process it until I realized they were shot so I just ran to the top of the stairs, locked the door, and brought them downstairs, shut the lights off.”

She said she turned on a lamp so she could see, put on gloves, and inspected the two victims, who she said had sustained gunshot wounds to the leg.

“I ran to the back and found an article of clothing. I tied up above the wound and I just tried to keep them calm while I could try to reach police or ambulance, which was nearly impossible, I assume because everybody else was phoning at the same time,” she said.

“I waited until I couldn’t hear any more gunshots or that much commotion and I just went outside, chased down a police car, and directed them to where they were. It was pretty intense.”

She said she hasn’t quite processed exactly what took place.

“I haven’t gotten any sleep,” Wilson said. “I just keep replaying the whole situation in my head and thinking if I had left even two seconds earlier that could have been me.”

Officers, firefighters, and paramedics flooded the area following the shooting and tactical officers were also spotted placing markers over shell casings.

A suspicious device found at the scene was also detonated by authorities however police have not said what they think the device might have been.

Officers remain at the scene Monday morning and Danforth Avenue is currently shut down between Pape and Broadview avenues.

Residents of Greektown shaken by shooting

The shooting occurred just a few days after police increased the number of officers on Toronto streets overnight in an effort to curb gun violence in the city.

The incident has left many residents of the busy neighbourhood, which is filled withcafes, restaurants, and shops, markedly shaken.

In a statement, organizers of the Taste of the Danforth, one of the city's biggest street festivals held along the Danforth every August, said the neighbourhood is “shocked” by the violence.

“This is a family friendly area that welcomes people to dine and enjoy the atmosphere where these type of things don't happen. Unfortunately this senseless act can happen anywhere and this time it happened on the Danforth. Our thoughts right now are with the family of those who were injured,” the statement read.

“The Festival always has a comprehensive security plan and a significant police presence, in addition to private security. We have great support and communication with the police and we will consult with them as to whether they think anything else needs to be done.”

Howard Lichtman, with the Greektown on the Danforth BIA, said the neighbourhood is a safe area and encouraged people not to let last night's violence dissuade them from visiting the Danforth.

"This is an area where people walk around 10, 11, 12 o’clock at night in the cafes and it just is really, really, really a tragedy," he said.

"The Danforth is safe. This is the kind of thing that could hit anywhere and it is a tragedy for the Danforth, it is a tragedy for the city. The biggest tragedy is not about the street or the city but about the people who passed away and the people who are injured."

Mayor John Tory, who was at the scene of the shooting shortly after the gunshots rang out, spoke about the incident at city council on Monday morning, calling the tragedy an “unspeakable act.”

“Our entire city has been shocked by this cowardly act of violence. As I said earlier this morning at the scene, I’m of course angry that someone would carry out such an attack, which really amounts to an attack on our city itself. Gun violence in any part of our city is horrible and completely unacceptable,” Tory said.

He thanked Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Bill Blair, former Toronto police chief and current federal minister of Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction, for immediately reaching out to him and offering support.

“In times of such horror, it is good to know that Toronto is not alone and Toronto will never be alone and most important of all, that the people of Toronto will never be alone. This city will always be resilient in the face of such attacks. It does not mean such a terrible act committed against our residents is any less painful,” Tory said.

“This is an attack oninnocent families and against our entire city. This is a tragedy, another tragedy in our city this year. I promise all of the people of Toronto, but most importantly, those directly affected by this tragedy that we will all be relentless about getting answers about why this senseless attack happened.”

Tory said in the wake of the violence, he hopes to meet with both the federal and provincial governments to discuss a “range of public safety issues.”

“I have said for some time that the city has a gun problem in that guns are far too readily available to far too many people,” Tory added.

Ward 30 Coun. Paula Fletcher and Ward 29 Coun. Mary Fragedakis, who both represent Toronto-Danforth, also attended the scene overnight and spoke to fellow city councillors about the incident on Monday.

A tearful Fragedakis said she “cannot imagine” what the victims of the shooting are going through.

“As we mourn, cherishing and caring for those in our lives may help with the pain,” she said.

Fletcher called the incident a “terrifying night” on the Danforth that won’t soon be forgotten.

“I too want to extend my condolences to the families who lost loved ones last night and to those who are wounded and in the hospital, and to everybody that was traumatized sitting in restaurants as someone marauded along the Danforth shooting indiscriminately into restaurants and into the parkette,” she said.

Other politicians react to shooting

Premier Ford and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among the politicians who offered condolences to those impacted by the incident.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected by the terrible tragedy on the Danforth last night in Toronto, and may the injured make a full recovery,” Trudeau said in a tweet published Monday. “The people of Toronto are strong, resilient and brave - and we’ll be there to support you through this difficult time.”

Speaking at Queen’s Park on Monday, Ford said confidence that Toronto is a safe city has been “shaken” for some in the community following the shooting.

“I want the people of Toronto to know that our entire province is behind you. What happened last night is tragic and it should be a cause for anger. It reminds us that the status quo is not good enough. We must do everything we can to bring criminals to justice while preventing other potential shootings,” Ford said.

“We will make sure that police have the tools and resources to do their jobs and we will work with our municipal and federal counterparts to identify, apprehend, and convict those who commit or plan to commit violence.”

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the “senseless tragedy” has “shattered” the lives of many people.

She expressed gratitude to first responders, health care professionals, and members of the public who helped the victims injured in the shooting.

“Your immediate compassion and care have not only saved lives, you’ve reminded us that in the face of unbearable tragedy, that we live in an incredible community in an incredible province where violence will never be tolerated,” she said.

Peter Tabuns, the NDP MPP for Toronto-Danforth, said the community is resilient and will recover together.

“We are a unified, loving community and we will find answers together,” he said. “We will offer each other strength and understanding together and we will heal together.”