

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 13-year-old was injured following a stabbing at a Milton public school, Halton Regional Police confirm.

The incident occurred at Tiger Jeet Singh Public School, located near Yates Drive and Louis Saint Laurent Avenue.

Police say one suspect is currently in custody and there is no further threat to public safety.

The gender of the victim has not been released.

The investigation into the incident in ongoing, police say.