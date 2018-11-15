

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a 19-year-old student was struck and killed by a vehicle in Oshawa on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say an 18-year-old man was driving southbound on Simcoe Street near Conlin Road when he hit the median and struck a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, identified by police as a 19-year-old student from Mitchell, Ont., was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators with the Durham Regional Police Service’s traffic services branch closed the area to traffic in order to conduct their investigation.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the collision who has not already reached out to police to contact investigators.

Police have not released the name of the victim.