

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people have been hospitalized following a shooting at a downtown karaoke bar early this morning.

The incident occurred at a bar on Yonge Street, near Gerrard Street, at around 1 a.m.

According to investigators, it appears a gun fight broke out inside the establishment and two people were wounded.

The victims were transported from the scene to hospital by paramedics.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, police confirm.

No suspect information has been released but police are going through surveillance video and speaking to witness on scene.