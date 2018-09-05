

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 13-year-old and another young person were injured following an altercation involving a knife at a Milton public school on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a group of youths at Tiger Jeet Singh Public School, located near Yates Drive and Louis Saint Laurent Avenue, were involved in an altercation at around 3:35 p.m.

A knife was used during the fight and police say two victims were injured as a result.

They were transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say one suspect is currently in custody and a weapon has been recovered.

"There is no threat to public safety and lock down procedures were not applicable," Halton Regional Police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Police have not disclosed the genders of the two victims.

The investigation into the incident in ongoing, police say, and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.