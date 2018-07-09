

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men are facing charges after allegedly robbing a patron at a Pickering bar and fleeing from police officers last week.

Durham Regional Police say they were called to the Harp and Crown Pub on Kingston Road in the early morning hours of July 5.

According to investigators, a patron at the bar had been robbed of his jewelry and when police arrived on scene, the two suspects fled in a vehicle.

Police attempted to pull the suspects over but investigators say the person operating the vehicle, who was driving erratically, refused to stop.

At one point during the pursuit, police say the driver left the roadway, struck a street sign, and continued to drive the damaged vehicle for a distance.

Both the passenger and the driver eventually took off on foot on Old Forest Road, police say.

When officers caught up to the suspects, police allege, the passenger of the vehicle resisted arrest and punched a female officer in the face.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Both the driver and passenger were taken into custody and charged.

Police say Bishraj Singh, a 29-year-old Ajax resident, has been charged with impaired operation of a motor-vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor-vehicle, flight from police, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while under suspension.

A second man, identified by police as Leander Mann, a 41-year-old Toronto resident, has been charged will possession of a controlled substance and assaulting a peace officer.