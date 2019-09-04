Police: 2 occupants of same vehicle face impaired driving charges after crash in Vaughan
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 9:55AM EDT
York Regional Police say two people travelling in the same vehicle are facing impaired driving charges after a collision in Vaughan.
Officers were called to the area of Regency Gate and Franklin Avenue this morning after a vehicle struck a retaining wall.
Police say upon investigation, one male and one female occupant of the vehicle were taken into custody for impaired driving.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation.