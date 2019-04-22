

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two pedestrians have been rushed to hospital after they were struck by a vehicle near Markham on Monday night.

The collision occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Grandview Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

York Regional Police confirmed that two people were taken to hospital but the severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

The ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

York Regional Police’s collision reconstruction unit is heading to the scene to investigate.