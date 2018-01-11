

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two teens are in custody after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle in Brampton on Wednesday night.

The two-vehicle collision happened near Peter Robertson Boulevard and Bramalea Road at around 11 p.m.

Police say two males, 15 and 18, were taken to hospital following the crash and then placed into police custody.

Investigators have not released information about the severity of their injuries.

They are facing several charges including dangerous driving, theft of a motor-vehicle, and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.

Police did not say if anyone else was injured in the crash.