

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say two teenage boys are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a teacher at a Cabbagetown school.

Video of the incident, which occurred on the afternoon of March 19, has surfaced online and shows a teacher and student at involved in an altercation at Lord Dufferin Junior and Senior Public School.

An investigation was subsequently launched and police say two 13-year-old boys turned themselves in to officers earlier this week.

They have each been charged with one count of assault.

The teacher, who has not been charged, was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Police say they are reviewing the video as part of the investigation.