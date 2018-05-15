

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say no criminal charges have been laid after two unruly passengers forced an Air Canada plane to make an emergency landing at Pearson Airport on Monday night.

The incident occurred on a flight headed from Montreal to Calgary.

Police were called to the Mississauga airport shortly after 8 p.m. Monday after investigators say two intoxicated female passengers from Quebec forced the pilot to land the plane prematurely.

“There were two females who showed obvious signs of intoxication. The females were removed from the flight without incident,” Const. Bancroft Wright told CP24 Tuesday. “The females were taken off and held until sober.”

He said the two women, ages 27 and 24, were later issued a provincial offences ticket for public intoxication and fined $70.

No criminal charges were laid as a result of the incident, Wright said.