Police: 2 wounded after stabbing near Regent Park
File photo of an ambulance.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 8, 2018 9:56AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 8, 2018 10:15AM EDT
A man and a woman have been rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a stabbing near Regent Park this morning.
The incident occurred near River and Cornwall streets, near Dundas Street East, at around 9:40 a.m.
Paramedics say a woman in her 40s was transported to hospital in critical condition and a man in his 40s suffered serious injuries.
A male suspect has been taken into custody in connection with the incident, Toronto police confirm.