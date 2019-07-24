

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 25-year-old man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in Hamilton late Tuesday night.

Police say the driver of a black 2008 Kawasaki was heading westbound on Industrial Drive near Gage Avenue North at a high rate of speed when he went off of the roadway.

The driver was rushed to hospital for treatment but later died.

Police are asking anyone with information about the collision to contact Hamilton police.