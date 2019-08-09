

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Three men are facing charges after a shooting in the city’s St. Lawrence Market neighbourhood hospitalized two people on Monday.

Gunshots rang out in the area of Church and Lombard streets shortly after 4 a.m.

Police allege that a vehicle pulled up to a group of people in the area and occupants inside the car opened fire on the men. The suspects then fled the scene.

One man sustained life-threatening injuries following the drive-by shooting and another was taken to hospital in serious condition.

On Friday, Toronto police announced that three suspects had been arrested in connection with the case.

Toronto residents Yasin Bassey, 27, Khumane Agil, 40, and Brampton man Mohamed Mahdi, 29, are facing a number of charges, including attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and unauthorized possession of a motor-vehicle.

A fourth suspect wanted in connection with the shooting is still outstanding, investigators say.

Police are searching for Hassan Hassan, a 27-year-old Toronto man, who also faces several charges, including attempted murder.

“Members of the public are advised to use caution and not to approach this man. He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.